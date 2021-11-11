Lulu’s Fashion Lounge raises US$92 million in IPO priced at bottom of range

Matilda Colman
Lulu’s sold 5.75 million shares Wednesday for US$16 apiece

Bloomberg News

Katie Roof

People walk by the Nasdaq Composite site in Times Square on May 11, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images files

E-commerce company Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. raised US$92 million in an initial public offering priced at the bottom of a marketed range.

Lulu’s sold 5.75 million shares Wednesday for US$16 apiece, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The company, based in Chico, California, had marketed the shares for US$16 to $19 each.

The company’s investors include affiliates of H.I.G., Institutional Venture Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

