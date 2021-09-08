Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $1.45B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $1.33B.

Lululemon Athletica shares are up 9.36% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.91% from its 52 week high of $417.85 set on August 30. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.61% from the start of the year.

Lululemon Athletica shares gained 5.26% in after-hours trade following the report.

Lululemon Athletica follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Lululemon Athletica’s report follows an earnings beat by Walmart on August 17, who reported EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $141.05B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $137.02B.

Home Depot had beat expectations on August 17 with second quarter EPS of $4.53 on revenue of $41.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.45 on revenue of $40.8B.

