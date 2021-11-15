LuLu Exchange and Bank Alfalah Collabs for Cross-border Txn to Pakistan via RippleNet By CoinQuora

LuLu Exchange and Bank Alfalah Collabs for Cross-border Txn to Pakistan via RippleNet



Leading UAE exchange, LuLu Exchange liaises with Pakistani Bank Alfalah.

This is to quicken remittance payments for the Pakistani diaspora.

The payment remission will pass via the RippleNet platform.

Leading financial service provider in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), LuLu Exchange enters a lucrative partnership with one of the largest private banks in Pakistan — Bank Alfalah. This partnership will facilitate faster, affordable, and transparent cross-border remittance payments from the UAE to Pakistan via the RippleNet platform.

On this note, Bank Alfalah’s partnership with RippleNet will aid in deepening their alliance with Lulu Exchange. It will further strengthen the financial bridges between Pakistanis 15 percent population residing in the UAE and their families back home.

For LuLu Exchange, Pakistan remains a key payments corridor, says MD, Adeeb Ahamed. Also, LuLu believes that the partnership with Bank Alfalah and RippleNet will help open new opportunities for them.

Pakistan remains a key payments corridor for us, and we firmly believe that the partnership with Bank Alfalah and RippleNet will help foster new opportunities. By showing our commitment to strengthen the payment ecosystem from the UAE to Pakistan, we are determined to make the process of cross-border remittances more affordable and reliable for our consumers.

Speaking on their long-standing relationship with LuLu Exchange, the Managing Director of RippleNet in APAC and MENA, Brooks Entwistle says they are excited to partner with Bank Alfalah and long-standing customer Lulu International Exchange. Moreover, the partnership will bring faster, cheaper, and more efficient cross-border payments to Pakistan.

