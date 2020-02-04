Luke Fickell leads the top five candidates for Michigan state coach to replace Mark Dantonio

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio resigned on Tuesday after 13 seasons with the Spartans.

Dantonio helped elevate the state of Michigan in a perennial Big Ten East contender. He won three Big Ten championships and led the Spartans to an appearance in the college football playoffs. He also had an 8-5 record against rival Michigan. Leave a standard that the next coach will have to meet, especially in the Mitten State.

Dantonio's abrupt departure, one day before National Signature Day, was also late on the coaches' carousel.

The state of Michigan has options to replace it. There are five good candidates worth looking at, including a name that stands out from the rest.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Fickell would be the best candidate for the state of Michigan because he marks the same boxes as Dantonio when he arrived 13 years ago. Like Dantonio, Fickell was a defensive coordinator at Ohio State who has succeeded as a head coach in Cincinnati.

Fickell can use those lifelong ties to successfully recruit in Ohio and Michigan, and understanding the rivalry with Michigan will not be a problem (see last year's exchange with Jim Harbaugh about U-C transfer James Hudson). Fickell, 46, comes from consecutive 11-win seasons with the Bearcats. This would be the ideal given the situation.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Narduzzi was defensive coordinator at Michigan State under Dantonio since 2007-14, and would offer the same continuity as the program had under Dantonio. That is, if the program wants to continue in that direction. Narduzzi is 36-29 in five seasons with the Panthers. The state of Michigan may be waiting for more than the next hiring.

Matt Campbell, State of Iowa

Campbell would require a $ 6 million purchase and seems committed to the state of Iowa, where he has accomplished a lot, but Michigan State offers a larger state for the Mount Union graduate who could use that as a springboard for an even bigger job. Campbell has 26-25 the last four seasons with the Cyclones. It would be harder to get than Fickell or Narduzzi too.

Lance Leipold, Buffalo

Jason Candle of Toledo and Chris Creighton of Eastern Michigan could also be considered, but Leipold is the best in the group. He had long-term success in Wisconsin-Whitewater in Division III, and has led the Bulls to a record of 18-9 and two appearances in the past two years. Leipold is a little older at age 55, but that does not mean he could not work with resources in the state of Michigan.

Robert Saleh, 49ers defensive coordinator

Saleh was not hired in the NFL training cycle, so would the San Francisco defensive coordinator (and the NFL coordinator of the year) be willing to take a look at the college game? The Dearborn native, Michigan, played in northern Michigan and was an assistant in the state of Michigan in 2002-03. He is a fiery personality with an aggressive defense, and at 41 he would be an interesting option for a program that seeks to stay on the hunt with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.