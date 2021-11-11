Luke Bryan Disses Mike Fisher At CMA Awards & Carrie Underwood Reacts – Hollywood Life

Immediately after Luke made his joke, the cameras panned to Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, who were in the crowd at the CMAs. Mike openly supported Aaron’s stance about the COVID vaccine on social media, and Carrie didn’t look too happy that Luke had made a joke at her husband’s expense. Fans immediately took notice of the reaction, and called Carrie out for her “side eye” in the audience.

“The camera shot of Carrie Underwood when Luke Bryan mentioned who has their shots…priceless,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote. “Carrie Underwood looks less than thrilled to be in the room with these humans,” while another viewer added, “Holy hell did you just see that look Carrie Underwood had in her face.”

Aaron’s COVID-19 controversy made headlines at the beginning of November when it was revealed that he had tested positive for the virus and had not been vaccinated. He was called out for not following the protocols for non-vaccinated NFL players, therefore putting his teammates at risk. However, Aaron vehemently defended his decision to make his own choices about his body.

Mike took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to back Aaron’s choice. “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” Mike wrote, along with a post that said I Stand With Aaron Rodgers. “I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread COVID at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The NHL, NFL and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health, they would have daily testing for all.” Mike faced backlash for spreading misinformation about COVID and the vaccine.

Carrie did not publicly comment on the situation. However, earlier this year, she came under fire for ‘liking’ a tweet that stood against mask mandates for children in schools. Country music fans were very divided over Carrie’s stance on the situation.