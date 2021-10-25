Lufthansa CEO sees business travel recovering faster than thought

Article content

VIENNA — Business air travel is recovering faster than expected and should remain solid through the winter, the chief executive of Germany’s Lufthansa said in remarks published on Monday.

Meanwhile private travel is seeing an “extension of the summer season” as people catch up on flights they were not able to take immediately after the onset of the pandemic, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

“In addition, we are seeing a positive trend in business travel, which was still at a low level in the third quarter and is now picking up strongly,” Spohr said in an interview.