Lufthansa cash-positive this summer, rescue deal on track – CEO

FRANKFURT — German airline Lufthansa will generate positive cash flow this summer, while it should be possible to fully unwind a COVID-19 rescue package in a year’s time, CEO Carsten Spohr said late on Monday.

Most Lufthansa flights were grounded by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, plunging the airline into crisis and leading the German government to acquire a 20% stake as part of a 6 billion euro ($7.1 billion) rescue package.

Germany’s economic stabilization fund said last week it would start selling down its stake in the coming weeks with a view to disposing of it fully by the end of 2023.