Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

Article content BOSTON — Lufthansa said on Sunday it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Airplanes are currently available at low lease rates as carriers review their portfolios, industry sources say. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr announced the move by the German flag carrier on the sidelines of an airlines conference dominated by debate over emissions and heavy industry losses due to the pandemic.

Article content “Fleet modernization, in my view, is one pillar to cope with the sustainability challenges,” Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA. The aircraft were originally earmarked for Philippine Airlines, which has been restructuring its fleet, and will be available early next year, a person familiar with the deal said. Their arrival will speed up the replacement of less fuel-efficient Airbus A340-600 and Boeing 747-400 jets, Lufthansa said, with 30% fewer emissions per plane. Lufthansa said the four new planes will take its A350 fleet to 21 aircraft. Spohr also said he was concerned that a slow reopening of borders in China amid strict coronavirus travel restrictions was hurting the German air carrier’s recovery.