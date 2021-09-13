Lucifer Final Season: Kevin Alejandro Interview

BuzzFeed: Dan has one of the biggest character arcs on the show. How was it watching him evolve over six seasons?

I think it happened because I am a very funny goofball in real life. Also, I think the real relationships outside of the characters started to shine through. Outside of Dan and Lucifer, you started to see Tom and myself’s relationship peek through. Also, my friendship with Lauren [German]. I think our own personalities helped the writers add in these great little moments. Once you show the writers what you can do, like dancing, singing, and physical comedy, it allows them to add bits of yourself into the character you play.

BuzzFeed: Do you remember what your audition for Dan was like?

I didn’t audition. I was actually a recast after they shot the pilot. Someone else was playing Dan Espinoza. I was tied to another show called The Returned and I was waiting to see if that show got picked up. Eventually that show didn’t, but it was within a matter of hours that I got Lucifer. I knew they were interested in meeting me, they sent me the Lucifer pilot, and I had heard of Tom Ellis. So, I watched the pilot and I just really wanted to work with Tom because I think he’s great. That’s how me being cast went down.

Joe [Henderson] and Ildy [Modrovich] interviewed me to see if I’d be a good fit with the people they had already put together. I think they set a really good tone with the type of people they put together on the cast. It all stemmed from a place of kindness and excitement. I remember showing up to my meeting in a full suit, like I was ready to have a professional conversation. Then, I left, closed the door, and heard Ildy tell Joe, “He’s kind of serious, but somehow it works.” So, Dan started pretty serious, but I was able to bleed in some quirkiness as the seasons went on.

BuzzFeed: Did you meet the rest of the cast the first day you showed up to set?

Yeah! It was a weird thing because when I showed up to set, they were already shooting Episode 2. I was doing reshoots. I was reshooting the scenes the other actor was in, so the first time you actually meet Dan, I’m not actually acting with Tom. I’m acting with Tom’s stand-in because the shot was over Lucifer’s shoulder. So, it wasn’t until the next table read that I really got to meet everyone fully.