Lucifer Final Season Behind-The-Scenes Moments

Because this cast is devilishly cute.
We’ve rounded up the most memorable behind-the-scenes photos that’ll bring Lucifans some serious nostalgia long after they’ve finished Season 6. Check them out below:
1.
To start, this wickedly good looking selfie of Tom Ellis:
2.
This ’40s throwback moment frm Lauren German:
3.
This kiss that was straight from a comic book:
4.
This candid cast photo opp:
5.
This fabulous fedora snapshot of our favorite on-screen duo:
6.
This killer clip of what it takes to execute a stunt:
7.
This classic black-and-white photograph:
8.
This flashback to the epic rehearsals for Season 6:
9.
This heartwarming group photo that’ll make you tear up a bit:
10.
This bird’s eye view of Lux you could only get between takes:
11.
This sweet Instagram-worthy pose:
12.
This close-up look at the TV magic:
13.
This photo moments before the film started rolling:
14.
This bad ass portrait of Lesley-Ann Brandt:
15.
Finally, this hellishly hilarious clip that was too good not to share:
What did you think of the Lucifer‘s final season? Let us know what you think in the comments!
