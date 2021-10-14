Lucidea’s Archival CMS ArchivEra at Virtual SGA 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, provider of ArchivEra, CuadraSTAR SKCA and Eloquent Archives, is sponsoring the Society of Georgia Archivists virtual annual meeting on October 20th through 22nd.

Lucidea’s innovative and adaptable archival collections management solutions enable researchers and the public to connect with the precious materials (traditional, digitized, and born-digital) archivists work hard to preserve. The powerful and versatile capabilities of ArchivEra , CuadraSTAR SKCA , and Eloquent Archives make Lucidea a valued technology partner in the archives community.