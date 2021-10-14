Lucidea’s Archival CMS ArchivEra at Virtual SGA 2021

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, provider of ArchivEra, CuadraSTAR SKCA and Eloquent Archives, is sponsoring the Society of Georgia Archivists virtual annual meeting on October 20th through 22nd.
Lucidea’s innovative and adaptable archival collections management solutions enable researchers and the public to connect with the precious materials (traditional, digitized, and born-digital) archivists work hard to preserve. The powerful and versatile capabilities of ArchivEra , CuadraSTAR SKCA , and Eloquent Archives make Lucidea a valued technology partner in the archives community.
Join Lucidea’s team for a special demo on Oct 21 at 11:00 – 11:30 EDT, “Accessible and Welcoming: Engage Your Users with ArchivEra”, to learn about the latest client-driven enhancements to ArchivEra, their market-leading collections management system. Expand your archives’ reach and impact with Lucidea’s tools and your creativity.
For further information about any of Lucidea’s collections management products, please phone 604 278 6717 or email sales@lucidea.com with your questions.
