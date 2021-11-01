Lucid Group Shares Open Higher After First Vehicle Deliveries By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Shares of American electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:) opened higher Monday after the company delivered its first dream edition vehicles over the weekend.

“No longer just a Dream. The very first members of the #LucidOwnersClub are here to take delivery of their Dream Editions,” Lucid tweeted.

Lucid shares opened up the session at $40 and are currently priced around the $38.50 mark, up 0.5% from Friday’s close.

The company hosted an owners club meeting over the weekend where members took delivery of the vehicles.

“This is a big day. We always said until we’ve handed cars to customers, we haven’t achieved a damn thing,” said Lucid’s CEO Peter Rawlinson.

New owners took the vehicles through the Lucid Owners Club inaugural rally to showcase the cars’ performance capabilities.

Last week, Lucid said it intends to follow the deliveries of the Air Dream edition with deliveries of its Lucid Air Grand Touring versions.