Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers load a box of merchandise into a truck after visiting a Lowe’s hardware store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela



(Reuters) -Lowe’s Cos Inc forecast full-year sales above estimates on Wednesday, as a rise in spending from builders and handymen getting back to housing projects helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from its do-it-yourself customers.

Lowe’s (NYSE:) same-store sales fell 1.6% in the second quarter, compared to analysts’ estimates of a 2.2% fall, as professional contractors spent more on big-ticket tools and building materials to complete maintenance, repair, and upgrade jobs put on hold during the pandemic.

Lowe’s said it expects fiscal year 2021 total sales of about $92 billion, compared with analysts estimates of $91.58 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.