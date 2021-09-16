‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Arkansas Mo Sentenced To 17.5 Years For PPP Fraud

Whew! The federal government ain’t playing with it comes to fraud—especially those using money from the Paycheck Protection Program, aka PPL loan, for purposes other than business. According to new documents obtained by TMZ, former ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Arkansas Mo, born Mo Fayne, the ex-husband of Karlie Redd, is about to serve 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 6 counts, including bank and wire fraud.

As we previously reported, Mo used his PPP loan to cover $40k in past-due child support, $85k jewelry, $136k for a Rolls-Royce, and $907k to start a new business in Arkansas. According to the Dept. of Justice, he submitted a $3.7 million PPP loan application and falsely claimed his trucking business had 107 employees, which averaged monthly payroll of $1,490,200. Once Mo returns to prison, he won’t be off the hook just yet. He will be on supervised release for 5 years and is ordered to pay $4,465,865.55 in restitution.

Once news broke, the Roommates wondered what would be the fate of Baby Blue’s future, as he also was hit with multiple charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for his alleged involvement in a PPP loan scam for more than $24 million. As we previously reported in May, reports state he was expected to plead guilty in that case. At the time, he wasn’t worried about the charges. At the time, he spoke with Hollywood Unlocked and expressed that his possible jail time really wouldn’t be too much of an issue. “I ain’t tripping. When I get out, imma be ripped up like Gucci Mane, and imma be one of the hottest rappers in the world,” he said. “My new single ‘Up Again’ drop Friday! I’m talking ’bout them f*ck n*ggas who TRIED to rob me but ain’t get sh*t!”

