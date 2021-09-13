Lourdes Leon’s Met Gala 2021 Outfit: Photo – Hollywood Life

Lourdes Leon looked absolutely gorgeous when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 rocking this stunning pink outfit.

Lourdes Leon, 24, never disappoints when it comes to fashion and she looked fabulous at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13 when she channeled Cher. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ and Lourdes could not have done a better job with her outfit.

Madonna’s daughter rocked a completely bedazzled pink plunging halter neck top that had crisscross straps around her stomach. Her entire toned belly was on display, as was her diamond belly ring. She topped her look off with a matching high-waisted flowy skirt that had a long beaded train, a pink purse, and dangling diamond earrings.

While we loved her outfit, it was her glam that tied it all together. She had her long jet black hair down and straight while parted in the middle. Her hair was so long, it touched the floor. Thick black eyeliner completed her amazing look. We cannot get over how much Lourdes looked like Cher in this get-up. Cher is known for always rocking belly tops covered in jewels and gems, plus, Lourdes even nailed Cher’s iconic long black hair.

Lourdes always slays her outfits and just recently she attended Madonna’s 63rd birthday party in Italy when she donned a skintight beige spaghetti strap mini dress. The tank top dress featured stitching down the entire back and she styled the frock with a suede and shearling Telfar purse.