Louis Tomlinson promises to ban BBC breakfast after an interview of & # 39; Gossipy & # 39; about the pain

After 'Two of Us' Express your disgust at the social media interview, presenter Dan Walker explains that they did not insist on the issue because they understand it is painful.

Louis Tomlinson He promised never to return to the BBC Breakfast news program after facing "gossipy" questions about his mother's loss.

The singer was waiting for the conversation on Monday (February 3) with the hosts. Dan walker Y Louise Minchin To talk about his debut solo album, "Walls," but he also faced a relationship for his relationships with his former bandmates and his pain over the death of his mother, Johannah, for leukemia in 2016.

Tweeting fans about his disgust after the interview, he wrote: "Defo won't come back there again, haha! Love to all my fans for always being on their backs."

Then, Dan responded to the tweet by asking the singer what the exception was, and Louis, who also lost his sister Felicite, last year (2019), replied: "I'm lucky to have a creative way out to talk about pain, however, this does not entitle you to talk about it for gossip purposes. "

The presenter replied: "Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mother. We know it's painful and that's why we don't stop at that. We have no intention of bothering you or being & # 39; gossip & # 39; envelope at all. "

The 28-year-old pop star added: "It bothered me that you kept asking me about my pain. It goes without saying how difficult it is to lose the two people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision not to want to be asked in interviews about something so painful (sic). "

The offensive moment in the interview seemed to come when Dan and Louise asked a series of questions about "Two of Us," their new song about their mother. A frustrated Louis tried to move the conversation by saying he was "professional" when he sang the song.

He also accused the presenters of "entering correctly" when asked about a "dispute" with his former bandmate. Zayn Malik.

Later in the interview, he also mocked Dan for asking about a Only one direction meeting, saying: "You have already marked them all, you have become traumatic, Zayn, now this", before saying that a meeting is "inevitable" at some point.