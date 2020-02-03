Louis Tomlinson criticizes the BBC reporter after a painful interview

You live and learn.

Former member of the One Direction band Louis Tomlinson has returned to action promoting his new work and solo album Walls. The stars return to the music scene after recently losing both their mother in 2016 and their sister in 2019. Although the star has briefly shared with fans about his pain, he has chosen to express his pain on his own terms.

Unfortunately, in an interview with BBC breakfast show On Monday, Louis called the show for what he considered an attempt to use his pain to win spectators. "Defo won't come back there again, haha! Love to all my fans for always being on their backs," he said. tweeted after the interview.

That tweet caught the attention of one of the show's hosts. Dan walker, who put pressure on Louis about his exact problems with the interview. Louis didn't hit when it came to calling the host.