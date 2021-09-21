Louis Dreyfus posts jump in first-half profit By Reuters

© Reuters.



PARIS (Reuters) – Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in first-half profit, a further sign that mounting commodity prices and strong demand for staple crops are boosting earnings for international merchants.

Group net profit rose to $336 million from $126 million a year earlier, LDC said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $778 million from $634 million.