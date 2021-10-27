Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Interview – Hollywood Life

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more.

It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.

When asked about his dream QB, DeSean told HL, “Growing up Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, but that was growing up. Now, Tom Brady would probably be a dream to me. I know he’s still playing but he’s the GOAT to me. Tom Brady, 7 rings. Incredible career.” The celebrated quarterback is still playing, indeed, but he has floated a retirement date after the 2024 season. As for DeSean, he admitted that he, too, has been mulling the possibility of retirement after 14 seasons and three Pro Bowls.

“Honestly, I kind of do think of it,” he told HL. “Being so long in the NFL and playing after this season will be my 15th year. I never try and put a number on it, but I know at this point where I’m at now, I’m like, “Man, how much longer do I have at this? I try to play every year as is and at the end of the year kind of re-evaluate and see where I’m at.” DeSean added, “Maybe a year or two. I always said the year 15, so I’m in year 14 now. Maybe this year and one year and live for my life after football.”

“I’m looking forward to the after life of the NFL,” he said. That’s not to say DeSean doesn’t have his eye on the prize: playing at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next year. “Oh man. Honestly, I’m not trying to think too much about it because I know how hard we work and how hard we strive to work towards to that,” DeSean said when asked what it would mean to make the cut. “If I was to win at home, it would definitely mean something different. I definitely want to try to pull that off.”

“Everybody wants to win a Super Bowl,” he continued. “You don’t play this game to not win a Super Bowl. One week at a time and that’s the task.” And, yes, he’s stoked about the stacked halftime show performers next year in the form of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. “I’m happy and excited to see that,” DeSean told HL. “And to have that be in my backyard? I know they’re going to bring out all the surprises. I can’t wait.”

Watch the full episode of HL’s TVTalk with DeSean above. A new episode of DeSean’s sports and culture podcast Fade the Booth drops every Tuesday.