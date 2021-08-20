Home Entertainment Los Angeles Is Must-See TV

Los Angeles Is Must-See TV

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Move over, Zack and Cody!

Earlier this month, HBO Max announced its latest collaboration with Queen Issa Rae and it’s called Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

The existence of Sweet Life: LA implies the existence of Sweet Life: Miami, Chicago, NYC, Toronto, and MORE!

The unscripted series follows a friend group of ambitious, Black twentysomethings who are living their best lives — mess et. al. — in South LA.

I think it goes without saying that this show is the perfect balance of Black excellence and Black messiness — and as a lover of both of those things, it’s no wonder why this is my new favorite show.

So, please allow me to explain all the reasons why Sweet Life should shoot up to the top of your queue.

1.

First of all, this show comes to us from the mind of Issa Rae, a genius in this modern age of television:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Women In Film

Between Awkward Black Girl, Insecure, and The Lovebirds, it’s a known fact at this point that Issa does not miss!

2.

The show depicts the epic highs and messy lows of a tight friend group:

3.

Not only do we get beautiful depictions of Black love…

4.

…we also get positive depictions of Black male and female friendships!

5.

They do not censor themselves — at all:


HBO Max

They speak in a way that is natural to them — if you don’t know the vernacular, then use context clues. Period. 

6.

I also love seeing Black women putting themselves out there!


HBO Max

At this point in the game, P’Jae does NOT deserve Becky, but I digress.

7.

Of course, there’s chaos:


HBO Max

It’s only been three episodes at this point, but the saga of Jordan and Bri is giving me life. 

8.

And don’t even get me STARTED on the P’Jae, Becky, and Myami of it all:

9.

It’s not just the stars of the show that give me life — but also the highlighting of local Black businesses!

10.

We need to take a moment to appreciate how these humans DRESS! They’re all getting added to my Pinterest board:


HBO Max

I am currently on the hunt for this exact sweater. If you have any leads, please lemme know in the comments below. 

11.

And the MUSIC? *Chef’s kiss*


HBO Max

I mean, the title of the show comes from one of my fave Frank Ocean songs…Enough said. 

12.

I also love the diverse Blackness and diverse bodies!


HBO Max

Dark skin, light skin, big booty, no booty — they’re all represented and they’re all beautiful! 

13.

All in all, these friends are REAL and they big up each other when they’re thriving and are there for one another when times get tough:

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©