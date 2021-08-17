Los Angeles County to require masks at large outdoor sporting events By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: May 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans in the left field bleachers at Dodger Stadium wear masks before the start of the Dodgers game against the Miami Marlins. As the CDC loosens restrictions many cites and venues are still requiring



LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Fans attending baseball, football and other large outdoor sporting events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to a new order from the health department.

The new order targets “outdoor mega-events” that attract crowds of over 10,000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and NFL games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

The new order is an expansion of a previous order that requires masks at “indoor mega-events” like conferences, concerts and sporting events where more than 5,000 people are in attendance.

The change comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread in the county, especially among the unvaccinated.

Los Angeles County reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as five additional deaths, according to ABC7 news.