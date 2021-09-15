Los Angeles County To Reportedly Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Tests For Outdoor Events, Indoor Bars, & More

According to FOX11 LA, Los Angeles County will soon require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend events.

On Wednesday, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer stated Los Angeles County has plans to issue a new health officer order later this week that would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“Los Angeles County is planning on issuing a new health officer order later this week that will require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events, including Dodgers, Rams, and Chargers games.”

Customers and employees at “indoor nightlife establishments” will be required to “have at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7 and receive their second by Nov. 4.”

Those attending outdoor mega-events, including employees and customers, will be required to show proof of vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours.

This is a modification from the April mask mandate, which ordered outside events of 10,000 people to wear masks.

As you know, New York and New Orleans are among cities that also require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend events.

In August, Mayor Cantrell of New Orleans enforced vaccination proof or negative tests to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, and music venues.

Mayor Cantrell also stressed that despite the rising COVID-19 numbers within the state, she is not imposing capacity limits on businesses or contemplating a shutdown that occurred last year. Instead, she’s relying on residents to be vaccinated to keep things open. “Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have,” she said

Also, back in August, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement and said, “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things. If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.” Plans to enforce this policy will reportedly begin to go into effect within the next few weeks as corporations begin to present the vaccine requirements for their employees.

Roomies, how do you feel about this?

The post Los Angeles County To Reportedly Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Tests For Outdoor Events, Indoor Bars, & More appeared first on The Shade Room.