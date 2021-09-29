Los Angeles County District Attorney To Dismiss Nearly 60K Marijuana Convictions

The Los Angeles County District Attorney is dismissing almost 60,000 marijuana convictions. The purpose is to undo some of the damage caused before California legalized marijuana

According to Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County District Attorney. George Gascón stated, “Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief.”

While it’s unclear of how far back the dismissals will go, “about 20,000 of the convictions expected to be expunged under Gascón’s Monday order were for felony possession or cultivation of marijuana,” said Jean Guccione, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County district attorney’s office, Los Angeles Times reports.

As you may know, the previous District Attorney Jackie Lacey, dismissed 66,000 marijuana convictions in 2020.

“Over 100,000 Angelenos have been impacted by this war on marijuana after the voters told us they overwhelmingly wanted to stop this.… We want to basically erase the harm,” he said.

Gascón said he also plans for prosecutors to work with the public defender’s office to seek a “blanket” court order to seal records of the convictions for the thousands of defendants affected by the move.

