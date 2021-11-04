Los Angeles County Approves $2.5M Settlement With Two Families Over Graphic Photos Shared From Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles County approved a $2.5 million settlement yesterday in two lawsuits stemming from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including the late Kobe Bryant. The lawsuits were filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families, who alleged they suffered emotional distress after first responders shared photos of the crash site and deceased.

The settlement will distribute $1.25 million to Matthew Mauser, whose wife Christina Mauser died in the crash. Siblings J.J. and Alexis Altobelli, who lost their parents, John and Keri, as well as their 14-year-old sister Alyssa in the crash, will also receive $1.25 million, according to The Hill.

Skip Miller, an attorney representing L.A. county, said in a statement to The LA Times, “We are pleased that the Mauser and Altobelli families, who as private citizens suffered the same grief and loss as others, will be able to move forward after these settlements.” Reports state that Vanessa Bryant filed a similar lawsuit against the county over graphic photos taken of her husband and their daughter Gianna Bryant. There have been several lawsuits since the tragic death of Kobe and the others. As we previously reported in June, Vanessa and the Altobelli, Chester & Mauser families reached a confidential settlement agreement with the helicopter company. Documents state that the families filed “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines.”

The documents stated, “Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action.” The settlement terms have been disclosed, and the settlement is still awaiting the court’s approval. In addition, Vanessa prefiled a lawsuit against the company last year, and Ara Zobayan’s estate was named as a defendant in the wrongful-death case. Vanessa is expected to head to trial in February 2022 for the suit about the graphic photos. Roomies, we’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

