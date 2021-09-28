Lori Loughlin Books Role After College Admissions Scandal

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

BRB, looking for the accountability that’s clearly not there.

Lori Loughlin is returning to the world of acting.


Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Yes — believe it or not — the Full House actor will be reprising her role in When Calls the Heart following her involvement in the college admissions scandal and jail time.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

If you’ll remember, the actor and her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for bribing their daughters’ way into USC. Roughly a year later, they pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars to secure admission to Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose as rowing recruits — even though neither had ever played the sport.


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

The couple were part of a cluster of wealthy individuals who — under the organization of orchestrator Rick Singer — bribed their way into elite colleges such as UCLA, Stanford, and Yale. One of the largest scams in recent history, the scandal was dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Lori was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service. She began her sentence in October and served nearly two months before being released in December 2020.


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lori’s role as Abigail Stanton in the GAC Family series — a spinoff of When Hope Calls — was written out in 2019 after six seasons following her arrest. Now, she’ll be back for a two-part special called When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 18.


Ricardo Hubbs/© Hallmark Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

At the time, her role in Fuller House was also cut short, and she did not appear in the fifth and final season of the Full House spinoff. 

Welp, looks like the whole accountability thing didn’t last long! If you need me, I’ll be fuming for the rest of the day <3.

