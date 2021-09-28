Lori Loughlin Books Role After College Admissions Scandal

If you’ll remember, the actor and her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for bribing their daughters’ way into USC. Roughly a year later, they pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars to secure admission to Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose as rowing recruits — even though neither had ever played the sport.



Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

The couple were part of a cluster of wealthy individuals who — under the organization of orchestrator Rick Singer — bribed their way into elite colleges such as UCLA, Stanford, and Yale. One of the largest scams in recent history, the scandal was dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”