Lori Harvey Rocks Plaid Crop Top Suit In Beverly Hills — Photo – Hollywood Life

Lori Harvey slayed all day — or all night, rather — in a plaid suit with a modern twist for a night out in Southern California.

Lori Harvey put a new spin on an old classic. The 24-year old influencer wore a stunning plaid suit with a matching bikini top while treating herself to a seafood date night in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 12. The model looked amazing in the neutral toned outfit paired with see-through heels and a loose fitting up-do to seal off the sophisticated piece with a casual finish. The interesting outfit featured various cut-outs throughout the garment and looked positively amazing on the young model.

Lori, who ate solo dinner at Crustacean in the 90210, may have been without her boyfriend 34-year old Michael B. Jordan but she looked happier than ever spending some quality time alone. The two have been dating since 2020 but didn’t go public with their relationship until January 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor may be 10 years her senior but their relationship has been blessed by Lori’s famous dad, Steve Harvey. “I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” the comedian, 64, confessed. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy. He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” the Family Feud host continued. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

In addition to her dinner date out, the social media star also took to her Instagram stories to promote her new skincare company, SKN by LH. The aspiring beauty mogul announced she would be launching her own skincare line in July 2021 and Michael couldn’t be happier for her. A promotional photo Lori posted to Instagram on July 16 was cheered on by the Black Panther actor who simply left a bunch of fire emojis to support his number one girl. “SKN by LH” is set to debut “soon” according to Lori’s Instagram page.