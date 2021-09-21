Lori Harvey Opened Up About Dating Michael B. Jordan

“It’s the little things.”
“Oh my goodness! Honestly, he’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special,” she shared. “Like, he just listens to me when I talk.”
“Even the other day, I had just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing? I’m going to come pick you up,’” Harvey recalled.
“And he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.” Aww, how cute!
Harvey also talked about dating Jordan and revealed how she knew he was the right guy for her.
“I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know, you know,’” she said. “And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”
“He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want,” Harvey added. “And he really makes an effort.”
It’s no wonder Harvey is head over heels for Jordan. He’s a really sweet guy!
