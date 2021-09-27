Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Pack On The PDA During Recent Date Night

Roommates, although they are one of the hottest celebrity couples in Hollywood, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan keep their relationship pretty lowkey in the public eye. However, that changed a little bit during a recent date night when Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan packed on the PDA while at dinner.

In a short video posted to her Instagram stories, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were seen cuddled up close together during date night—and just as she panned the camera over to him, he proceeded to lick her face as she instantly smiled.

During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The Real,” Lori gushed about her relationship with Michael and why he’s so special:

“I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘when you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together. He’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk.”

Lori continued, adding “Even the other day I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘what are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”

We’re sure fans will be lined up to see what’s next for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan!

