Loretta Rogers Attacks Her Son’s Actions as Feud Heads to Court

(Bloomberg) — Loretta Rogers, the matriarch of the family that controls Rogers Communications Inc., says her son's move to unilaterally fire five directors goes against her late husband's written wishes, which said major disputes between the board and family should go to a shareholder vote. Her statement is part of hundreds of pages filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Friday in a case that has fractured one of Canada's wealthiest families, pitting Loretta Rogers and two of her daughters against Edward Rogers, her only son.

The struggle for control has created confusion about who is in charge of Rogers Communications, the country's largest wireless company, even as it navigates a pending $16 billion takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc. Rogers Communications is controlled by a family-owned trust that has about 97% of the company's voting shares. Edward Rogers is attempting to use his position as chair of that trust to change five of 14 directors on his own, without a formal shareholder vote. His sisters, Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and the company itself have joined Loretta Rogers in fighting the move. The boardroom brawl has weighed on the company's shares. Rogers fell 4.1% this week, making it one of the worst performers in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

War Over CEO Tensions within the Rogers family boiled over in recent weeks after Edward Rogers attempted to get rid of Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale and install Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri in the top job. The board even approved a term sheet with Natale's exit package before Loretta Rogers, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers joined with five independent directors to push back against the change. Instead, Natale stayed and Staffieri was fired. "I believe this campaign waged by Edward was unconscionable; inconsistent with his duties and limited authority as the control trust chair; inconsistent with Ted's wishes; and inconsistent with Rogers' well-established corporate governance practices," Loretta Rogers said in the affidavit. Ted is her late husband, company founder Ted Rogers.

The attempt to fire Natale ignited a war within the family and the board, as Edward Rogers sought to replace independent directors who were aligned against him with five of his allies. He then filed a petition with the British Columbia court to confirm that he has the power to make that change, despite the opposition of his family and the company. The case will be heard by a judge in Vancouver starting on Monday. Through a spokesperson, Edward Rogers declined to comment, citing the pending court hearing. 'Bedrock Seriousness' Loretta Rogers said Ted Rogers wrote a "memorandum of wishes" before his death in 2008 that outlined how disagreements like the current one should be handled. "If the issue is of bedrock seriousness then the control trust chair would have to go through the public gauntlet of immediately calling a special shareholder meeting" to replace Rogers Communications directors, "unless they have resigned first," she quoted her late husband in the documents.

Already, the battle has cost Edward Rogers one of his roles within the Toronto-based wireless, cable and sports empire. The board of Rogers Communications voted on Oct. 21 to replace him as chairman with former AT&T executive John MacDonald. Loretta Rogers said it was "extremely difficult" to make the motion to replace her son as chairman. But it came after weeks of unsuccessful attempts by the family and its advisers to persuade him to change his mind about replacing directors, she said. She claimed her son tried to terminate Natale during the week of Sept. 19 without board approval and without even notifying the board. Performance Question Nevertheless, the board met on Sept. 22 to discuss the terms of Natale's departure and approve his severance package. At the meeting, Loretta Rogers said she read a statement prepared by Edward Rogers and Rogers director Alan Horn expressing support for promoting Staffieri to CEO.

"I did not draft the statement," she said. "I relied upon Edward's representation regarding Mr. Natale's performance trusting that my son would not mislead me, especially on such a fundamental issue." She said she spoke with Martha Rogers on Sept. 25, who informed her that several independent directors had expressed reservations about how events had played out and with Edward's behavior. After speaking with a group of directors, she concluded that what her son told her about Natale's performance was inaccurate. When the board met on Sept. 29, a majority decided to keep Natale as CEO, fire Staffieri and implement new controls on Edward Rogers's communication with top executives at the company. In a separate affidavit, MacDonald accused Edward Rogers of misleading him, of interfering with Rogers executives and of trying to fire Natale without consulting the board.

"At several times throughout this period, the other independent directors and I openly proposed resigning from the board over our concerns with Edward's conduct and disregard of good governance practices," MacDonald said the the court filing. Dave Fuller, the head of the company's wireless division, said in his own court filing that he wouldn't have stayed had Natale been pushed out. "He is the only reason I joined RCI, and I do not wish to work for any other CEO," Fuller wrote. But as long as Edward Rogers remains chair of the Rogers trust, he does have control over the voting rights attached to the family's shares. That means even if a judge blocks his effort to change the board next week, he could probably change it in 2022. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

