Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

Article content Lordstown Motors Corp appointed Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO on Thursday, handing over the reins of the electric-truck maker to the former employee of investor Carl Icahn at a time it is facing intense regulatory scrutiny and production challenges. Shares of the company, which had fallen about 66% this year, surged more than 22% after the announcement. The company’s founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board’s conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.