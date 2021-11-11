Lordstown delays launch of electric pickup by a quarter, citing supply-chain issues By Reuters

DETROIT (Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp on Thursday delayed next year’s launch of its Endurance electric pickup truck by a quarter, citing parts and materials shortages and other supply-chain issues.
The Ohio-based electric vehicle startup said it would now begin production and deliveries in the third quarter of 2022, rather than the second quarter it had forecast in August.
“This is a modest delay from earlier expectations as component and material shortages, along with other supply chain challenges, remain an issue for Lordstown Motors just as they are for the industry at large,” Chief Executive Daniel Ninivaggi said in a statement.
