Lordstown delays launch of electric pickup by a quarter, citing supply-chain issues By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp on Thursday delayed next year’s launch of its Endurance electric pickup truck by a quarter, citing parts and materials shortages and other supply-chain issues.

The Ohio-based electric vehicle startup said it would now begin production and deliveries in the third quarter of 2022, rather than the second quarter it had forecast in August.

“This is a modest delay from earlier expectations as component and material shortages, along with other supply chain challenges, remain an issue for Lordstown Motors just as they are for the industry at large,” Chief Executive Daniel Ninivaggi said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR