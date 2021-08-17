Lorde Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover In ‘Mood Ring’ Music Video – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Blonde hair is having a major moment! Lorde debuted a new blonde ‘do in the music video for her latest single ‘Mood Ring.’ Watch it here.

Lorde has taken style cues from fellow artist Billie Eilish for her new music video. The New Zealand singer, 24, debuted the video for “Mood Ring,” her latest single from her upcoming third studio album Solar Power, out August 20, and changed up her look for the dreamy ballad. Lorde swapped out her signature brown hair and debuted blonde locks for the video released on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

“Mood Ring” is the third single that Lorde has released from her upcoming album, preceded by “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” In the video, Lorde rocks the same mint green hues as her cult-like extras and sings about spiritual healing. She sings in the pre-chorus: “Ladies, begin your sun salutations / Transcendental in your meditations / You can burn sage, and I’ll cleanse the crystals / We can get high, but only if the wind blows.”

Billie similarly swapped out her jet black hair with neon green finishes for a new platinum blonde ‘do back in March. The “Everything I Wanted” singer debuted a blonde blowout on her Instagram at the time and wrote “pinch me” alongside the new look. (The color appears to be having a major moment, as Selena Gomez recently debuted the shade back in April, too.) During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Billie revealed a fan edit actually inspired her to make the change.

“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while,” the artist told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit, when I had green hair, and it was like, me just with whatever color hair I had, and they edited it blonde hair. And I was like, ‘Ugh, that’s so sick! I want it.’ I thought of it as a dream.” She continued, “I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought it would burn it all up if I tried, but I did it!”

The entire dyeing process took six weeks. “It was a lot,” Billie said. “We started on… I think, on January 16 was the first day, and then it was like two weeks of nothing, of healing, letting my hair kinda like, take it in and digest and recover. And then, again, and then two more weeks, and again, then a week. Oh my God, it took a long time.”

It’s unclear how long it took for Lorde to get the new blonde ‘do, but we are so hair for this hair trend.