Looking Back on the CIRUS Launch and the Need for Purpose-built IDOs By CoinQuora

Looking Back on the CIRUS Launch and the Need for Purpose-built IDOs



Cryptocurrencies were designed to leverage new technologies and expand opportunities, create a fairer system and build a better world for the financially disenfranchised. Decentralized systems and Web 3.0 represent the future of finance, and should stand for fairness, equal participation, and access to ecosystem value for all participants.

However, this has not always been the case. As the turbulence of the past few months in the crypto markets has shown, the industry can sometimes fall victim to its own hype. IDOs have become similar to the much-hyped ICOs of 2017 where everyone’s focus is on token price multiples and most token holders are just in it to make a quick buck. Many projects use any launchpad they can to get their token launched and then fail to produce anything of substance.

The Problem

The current system determines whether a project has merit or not based on the performance of its IDO. A good example is Polkastarter which has strayed away from providing network utility and adoption and has become more of a hype pad. In fact, many of its launched project…

