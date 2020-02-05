Lookalike Kids and her husband of Jessica Simpson celebrate their new memory

The whole gang is here!

On Tuesday, Jessica SimpsonThe signing of books in New York City proved to be a family affair. Accompanied by her husband Eric Johnson and his three children Maxwell Drew7 Ace knute, 6 and Birdie mae, 10 months, the Open book The author signed copies of her emotionally raw memories and looked effortlessly elegant in her structured black jumpsuit.

Excited to have her family by her side, Jessica posed for photos with her offspring inside Barnes & Noble in Union Square. Channeling his mother's love for the coats that make statements, Maxwell looked like Jessica's mini self with her oversized print coat, which she combined with a leopard print top. Also wearing the fierce print was the baby Birdie, who wore a leopard dress. Looking great like his father, Ace wore a bomber jacket and combined his shoes with his brown warm clothes.

He even invited his older children to sign a mini book. For Maxwell, the "With You,quot; singer wrote: "Maxwell, you are my best friend! Me (heart)." And for Ace, she wrote: "Ace, you make my life the best of all! I (heart) you."