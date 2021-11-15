Look out below! Dogecoin risks further downside after a key support is tested By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) is potentially at risk of losing critical support if the price falls from the ascending channel traded in for the last 53 days. Although technical analysis is not an exact science, a daily close below $0.26 will likely invalidate the current movement.
Aside from the (BTC)-driven headwinds, which are weighing on DOGE price, the meme token this week underwent a software upgrade, and users were requested to implement version 1.14.5. Two important security patches were involved: “Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT” (CVE-2021-3401) and “Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms” (CVE-2019-15947).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.