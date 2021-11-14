Look out below! Dogecoin risks further downside after a key support is tested By Cointelegraph

Aside from the (BTC)-driven headwinds, which are weighing on DOGE price, the meme token this week underwent a software upgrade, and users were requested to implement version 1.14.5. Two important security patches were involved: “Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT” (CVE-2021-3401) and “Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms” (CVE-2019-15947).

Dogecoin (DOGE) is potentially at risk of losing critical support if the price falls from the ascending channel traded in for the last 53 days. Although technical analysis is not an exact science, a daily close below $0.26 will likely invalidate the current movement.

