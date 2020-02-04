Look at the best Oscar dresses to hit the red carpet

When the red carpet becomes an airstrip.

The Oscars 2020 are less than a week away, which means they are only a matter of days before Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars turn the fantasy adventure into a complete fashion fantasy. Because let's face it, the Academy Awards could be all the best of the best in the business, but it's also the Place to make a style statement.

Halle BerryThe dress of Elie Saab, worthy of gasping, comes to mind. You know, the design that had a transparent top, and only covered her bust with her floral embroidery.

Another memorable moment of fashion at the Oscars?

Gwyneth PaltrowTom Ford's crisp white cape dress that dominated the room as soon as she entered. It was a piece worthy of drool, not only for its elegant silhouette without effort, but also for its asymmetric structure. And you can never go wrong with a layer to the ground.