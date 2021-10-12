Lonza shores up investment budget to capitalize on biotech boom

Article content

ZURICH — Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza is boosting investments in production sites over the next few years, banking on growth in new mRNA vaccines and on medical advances against diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer.

The company reaffirmed that capital expenditures this year would rise to about 25% of sales, or more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion), up from 16.5% in 2019, adding that this would “remain elevated at current levels for the next few years.”

Not before 2025 would the rate of investment over sales return to a “high-teens” percentage, it added.