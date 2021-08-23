Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza is investing in new drug product manufacturing capacity at its site in Guangzhou, China, the Swiss company said on Monday. The sterile, multi-product fill and finish line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will create more than 150 jobs. Lonza, which has been making ingredients for Moderna (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine, did not say how much it was spending on the Guangzhou plant.