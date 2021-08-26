Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has appointed former Novartis executive Philippe Deecke as its new Chief Financial Officer, the Swiss chemicals company said on Thursday.
Deecke, who was previously Global CFO for Novartis Oncology, will replace Rodolfo Savitzky, who is leaving Lonza for a role at another company. Deecke will join Lonza on Dec. 1.
