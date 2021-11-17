Loni Love Shares Her Opinion About DaBaby Attempting To Put DaniLeigh Out Of His Home — Says Females Need To Have Their Own Stuff

“I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T, do you know what that means?” If Webbie did one thing for the culture, it was when he gave the girls this anthem. There is nothing like having your own money, home, and vehicle, and it seems like Loni Love, one-fourth of the hosts on the daytime talk show ‘The Real,’ agrees. Today while discussing the drama that played out with DaBaby and DaniLeigh, the hosts discussed the rapper attempting to put the mother of his three-month-old daughter out of his home and more.

Loni gave a little rundown for the viewers, and Adrienne Bailon hopped right in sharing her thoughts on the incident, mainly that the drama shouldn’t have happened online. “I just be wondering like ya’ll don’t never think to just phone a friend instead of going live,” she asked. As she continued making her point, she mentioned that the baby would grow up seeing the video of her father talking negatively about her mother. Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who is pregnant, agreed with Adrienne.

“The first thing I thought about was like the baby can hear you,” explained Jeannie. The expectant mother also mentioned how the baby could feel the energy because of her parents being upset. Garcelle Beauvais also agreed with the co-host, saying that it was sad to see DaBaby disrespecting Dani.

Loni had a different perspective from her co-hosts and dove right into DaBaby, attempting to put Dani out of his home. “One of the reasons why as a female I say always have your own stuff so that nobody can sit back and tell you to get out of their house. Have your own stuff,” Loni stated. The comedian also suggested that he should’ve left for a minute or day and gotten a hotel because he could afford it if he were that upset.

Roomies, do you think Loni Love has a point?

