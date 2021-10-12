Long-term Bitcoin bulls hodl strong despite five-month price high By Cointelegraph

On-chain analytics provider glassnode reports that long-term holders are refusing to sell despite the BTC markets rallying to a five-month price high.
In its Oct. 11 “Week on Chain” report, Glassnode noted that “long-term holders” — BTC wallets that have not seen outflows for more than 155 days — are currently sitting on nearly 13.3 million BTC or 70% of Bitcoin’s supply.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.