Long-term Bitcoin bulls hodl strong despite five-month price high By Cointelegraph

Long-term Bitcoin bulls hodl strong despite five-month price high

Matilda Colman
On-chain analytics provider glassnode reports that long-term holders are refusing to sell despite the BTC markets rallying to a five-month price high.

In its Oct. 11 “Week on Chainreport, Glassnode noted that “long-term holders” — BTC wallets that have not seen outflows for more than 155 days — are currently sitting on nearly 13.3 million BTC or 70% of Bitcoin’s supply.