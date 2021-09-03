London stocks flat ahead of services activity data

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 struggled for momentum on Friday as banks and energy shares countered gains in miners, while investors awaited a reading on August service activity data later in the day.

The blue-chip index traded flat, as heavyweight oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell slipped 0.5%each after flagging impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Banks and life insurers slipped 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Although losses were capped as global miner BHP Group rose 1.3%, rebounding from a 5.6% fall in the previous session.