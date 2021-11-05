London On Da Track’s Comment Section Is In Shambles Following The Release Of Summer Walker’s Album

Whew chileeeee! The gworls were in their feelings after Summer Walker released her highly anticipated ‘Still Over It’ album on Friday and sis was spilling the tea! Summer’s 20-track album includes features from Cardi B to Lil Durk and Ciara, but the girlies are mostly talking about Summer speaking her truth about her experience while dating superstar producer London On Da Track.

In an Instagram post, Summer gave London a shoutout, saying he inspired the pain behind the songs she sang on the album, but fans seemed to have her back after she revealed some shocking things about the father of her child, and in turn, they swarmed London’s comment section with some choice words!

One fan blasted London on his parenting skills saying, “HOW YOU LET SUMMER SPEND HER WHOLE PREGNANCY ALONE!!! TAKE CARE OF YO KIDS!!!” The comments that followed were all in the same vein, and the ladies were not letting up.

“You literally letting somebody else play daddy to your daughter that’s said,” another fan wrote.

“YOU GOT ME CRYING IN THE F*CKING CAR WITH SUMMER. You not my favorite producer any more,” another comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, Summer Walker and ‘Still Over It’ were the highest trending topics of the week as fans prepared to sing their hearts out, cry until they couldn’t anymore and listen to the soothing sounds of Summer’s voice as she revealed the intimate details of her breakup with London On Da Track.

The two publicly hashed out their relationship problems on social media, leaving fans wondering what type of music magic Summer would pull out of her hat for her sophomore album. London was also the lead producer on her debut album.

Since their split, Summer has been very open about her relationship with her new boo and we wish her the best!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post London On Da Track’s Comment Section Is In Shambles Following The Release Of Summer Walker’s Album appeared first on The Shade Room.