London On Da Track Does Triple Daddy Duty While Taking Care Of His Three Children

Roommates, London On Da Track has been in the middle of serious drama with the mothers of his three children, as all of the ladies, including Summer Walker, have called him out for his lack of parenting skills. Well, it looks like he is continuing to step up his daddy duties despite the criticism—and he just proved it by posting a video of his tribe of three.

It was only a few weeks ago that London On Da Track had social media in an uproar regarding the messy social media shade thrown his way by the mothers of his children. The ladies slammed him, defended him and slammed him again due to his alleged negative parenting.

Fast forward to the present and it appears that things with the ladies are now civil enough that London On Da Track can have his children alone—and he proved to have a full house recently, by taking care of his youngest daughter Bubbles, 6 months, (with ex Summer Walker,) oldest daughter Paris, 3 and London Jr., 8.

As we previously reported earlier this month, Eboni, the mother of Paris, alleged that the only reason why she defended London from Summer Walker’s criticism was because he promised to pay her. At the time she wrote on social media, “All that s**t I said about London the other day was cap. He promised he was gon’ pay me to make him look good and now he’s acting broke.”

She also added, “I’m big enough to say I was dead wrong for disagreeing with Summer over a lil money I never got. Summer and I still got our differences or whatever, but at the end of the day we got our deadbeat a** baby daddy in common.”

