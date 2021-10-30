London District Energy restores full heating to the downtown district

Article content

London, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London District Energy restored full heating to the London downtown district overnight. The incident was localized and has been addressed.

The London District Energy team would like to thank emergency services for their rapid response and customers for their patience as the team worked to safely and quickly restore services.

Media contact:

Weiwei Su

wsu@argylepr.com

416 939 9662

Customer contact:

Tim Walach

Tim.walach@enwave.com

519 996 5534

