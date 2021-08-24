Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $9,272.50 a tonne by 0158 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.6% to 68,680 yuan ($10,599.26) a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and investors were worried a tapering might dampen the recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

London copper prices were steady on Tuesday as investors were less concerned the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin changing its accommodative monetary stance.

However, tapering is not out of the picture, and investors were eyeing the Fed symposium later this week that could still map out an end to stimulus and asset purchases, preventing further gains in metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum fell 0.2% to $2,597 a tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $2,946 a tonne and lead advanced 0.6% to $2,299.50 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel increased 1.3% to 142,430 yuan a tonne, tin jumped 1.7% to 236,290 yuan a tonne and lead was up 1.2% to 15,520 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash copper to the three-month contract was $27.95 a tonne, its biggest since April 23, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* The global zinc market was under-supplied by 20,200 tonnes in June following a revised deficit of 23,500 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

* One global aluminum producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $230 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, up 24% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q2

0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q2

1400 US New Home Sales-Units July

($1 = 6.4797 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)