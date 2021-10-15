London copper surpasses $10,000/T, set for best week since 2016

Article content

London copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain in nearly five years on strong risk sentiment in the financial markets and as the metal surpassed a key psychological level.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $10,028 a tonne by 0312 GMT, up 7.1% on a weekly basis and on track for its strongest weekly rise since November 2016.

The metal surpassed $10,000 a tonne in late trading on Thursday, the first time it has done so since June 14.

U.S. stocks powered ahead overnight after data showed a fall in new claims for unemployment benefits, lower-than-expected factory gate price inflation and forecast-beating results for the four largest U.S. consumer banks.