London copper slips on firmer dollar, higher on-warrant stocks

London copper slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in readily available exchange stockpiles and as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2% to $9,845 a tonne by 0618 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 71,970 yuan a tonne.
The dollar inched higher as solid company earnings and a glimmer of improvement in U.S.-China trade ties lifted sentiment.
On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses
Copper is facing pressure as the dollar is strong and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy tightening time frame approaches, while supply shortage worries due to power shortages might soon switch to concerns about demand weakness, Chinese research house Antaike said in a note.
“In addition, the congestion of global shipping routes has been alleviated to some extent. In-transit stocks, commercial stocks and other hidden stocks may become dominant,” it added, noting the risk of supply squeeze still exists amid low inventories in exchange warehouses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminum fell 0.5% to $2,860 a tonne, zinc declined 0.8% to $3,430.50 a tonne, and nickel rose 0.4% to $20,390 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum dropped 1.8% to 21,000 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 2.1% to 152,600 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 0.4% to 24,460 yuan a tonne and tin shed 1.2% to 279,880 yuan a tonne.
* The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)