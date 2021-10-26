London copper slips on firmer dollar, higher on-warrant stocks

Article content London copper slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in readily available exchange stockpiles and as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2% to $9,845 a tonne by 0618 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 71,970 yuan a tonne. The dollar inched higher as solid company earnings and a glimmer of improvement in U.S.-China trade ties lifted sentiment.

Article content On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fourth straight session to 23,300 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low of 14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14 that had sparked supply concerns and pushed cash LME premiums to a record high over the three-month contract. Copper is facing pressure as the dollar is strong and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy tightening time frame approaches, while supply shortage worries due to power shortages might soon switch to concerns about demand weakness, Chinese research house Antaike said in a note. “In addition, the congestion of global shipping routes has been alleviated to some extent. In-transit stocks, commercial stocks and other hidden stocks may become dominant,” it added, noting the risk of supply squeeze still exists amid low inventories in exchange warehouses.