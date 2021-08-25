London copper prices ease ahead of Fed symposium

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a key U.S. central bank symposium that could map out an asset-purchase tapering plan in the world’s biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,344 a tonne by 0142 GMT. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 69,120 yuan ($10,675.40) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a policy tapering in the United States could slow its economic recovery and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.