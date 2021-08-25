Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a key U.S. central bank symposium that could map out an asset-purchase tapering plan in the world’s biggest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,344 a tonne by 0142 GMT. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 69,120 yuan ($10,675.40) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a policy tapering in the United States could slow its economic recovery and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the bank’s symposium on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminum rose 0.5% to $2,628 a tonne, zinc fell 0.4% to $3,005 a tonne and tin was down 0.4% to $32,700 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum advanced 1.1% to 20,625 yuan a tonne, zinc climbed 1.4% to 22,575 yuan a tonne and tin increased 1.6% to 239,290 yuan a tonne.
* LME cash aluminum has been trading at premium over the three-month contract
* Prices of aluminum raw material alumina have hit their highest in almost six months after a blaze at the Jamalco refinery in Jamaica led to fears of tighter supply.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares advanced, helped by Hong Kong-listed technology names, while the dollar sat near week lows.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Aug
0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Aug
0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Aug
1230 US Durable Goods July
($1 = 6.4747 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)